Former NFL Players Corey Liuget, Jeff Garcia and Antonio Gates to host Youth Football Skills & Drills Clinic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2023 All Star Youth Football Skills & Drills Clinic returns to San Diego.

Hosted by Corey Liuget’s House of Pancake’s Academy, which offers unique training for offensive and defensive lineman.

Liuget will be joined by Jeff Garcia and Antonio Gates, who will help train participants in other positions.

Saturday, August 5th

8am – 1pm

La Costa Canyon HS

1 Maverick Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009

Clinic Fee: $199

Open to Ages: 5-18 y/o

For more information, click here.