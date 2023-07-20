Former NFL Players Corey Liuget, Jeff Garcia and Antonio Gates to host Youth Football Skills & Drills Clinic
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2023 All Star Youth Football Skills & Drills Clinic returns to San Diego.
Hosted by Corey Liuget’s House of Pancake’s Academy, which offers unique training for offensive and defensive lineman.
Liuget will be joined by Jeff Garcia and Antonio Gates, who will help train participants in other positions.
Saturday, August 5th
8am – 1pm
La Costa Canyon HS
1 Maverick Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Clinic Fee: $199
Open to Ages: 5-18 y/o
For more information, click here.