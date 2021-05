Former NFL QB Jeff Garcia set to hold youth camp for athletes





Former NFL quarterback and four-time Pro Bowler Jeff Garcia holds a youth camp for the future generation of athletes at Torrey Pines.

Reminding young athletes how special sports are, especially after missing them in a time where things haven’t been so normal.

The 2021 Youth Football camp will take place May 15th 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Torrey Pines High School, ages 8-14 and $55 per attendance.