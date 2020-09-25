Former NFL team doctor David Chao explains Tyrod Taylor’s lung injury





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor missed last Sunday’s game because a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung, according to a person familiar with the case.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of medical restriction issues. Coach Anthony Lynn said Taylor is still not 100% and that rookie Justin Herbert will get his second NFL start on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Herbert was the Chargers’ surprise starter in last Sunday’s 23-20 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former NFL team doctor, Dr. David Chao, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss Taylor’s bizarre injury that allegedly came at the hands of the Chargers’ team doctor who accidentally punctured one of his lungs.

Dr. Chao also discussed the potential of resuming high school football in the state of California, and why he believes the kids should be out on the field. “Playing football does involve more COVID risk, but the act of football does not transmit COVID as much as you think. As I’ve said before for the NFL, Sunday’s are safer than the 6 days of the week in the team facility when your doing meetings and the more prolonged contact indoors. The act of tackling someone is not very COVID transmissive because it’s exposure over a period of time.”

Dr. Chao also discussed the injury on a live Twitter stream. Dr. Chao, AKA @ProFootballDoc has nearly 170K followers on Twitter and continues to be very active.

