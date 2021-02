Former Otay Ranch standout Devin Lloyd continues to shine in the Pac-12

Former Otay Ranch star Devin Lloyd continues to to shine at the University of Utah. Lloyd, leading the Utes as a captain and one of the best linebackers in the Pac-12 Conference. A speed demon that can cover from sideline to sideline with the best of them

. Lloyd is making the transition to linebacker look easy, but once upon a time it was a struggle for the junior standout for the Utes.