Former Padres All-Star Steve Finley previews Padres first playoff game in 14 seasons





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Padres are in the playoffs for the first time in 14 seasons, and they’ve drawn an old nemesis.

San Diego was eliminated by the Cardinals in the Division Series in three of its last four postseason appearances, getting swept in 1996 and 2005, and losing 3-1 in 2006.

There’s some uncertainty at the front of the rotation, where both Clevinger (elbow impingement) and Lamet (biceps tightness) had early exits from their final regular-season starts. If either one can’t go, the Padres likely would turn to Davies if needed.

San Diego is led offensively by two NL MVP contenders in Tatis and Machado. Tatis, whose father played three seasons with the Cardinals during his big league career, was hot early before cooling off in the final two weeks. However, he homered twice in the final three games. Machado started slowly but came on strong to help carry the Padres down the stretch.

Tatis and Machado were part of the “Slam Diego” barrage of four grand slams in four straight games and five slams in six games in late August. Both were firsts in MLB history.

Former Padre All-Star Centerfielder Steve Finley joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the Friars first trip to the playoff in over a decade.

Game 1 of the 3 game series is Wednesday at 2 p.m. against the St Louis Cardinals at Petco Park.