Former Parkview Little Leaguer Leonard Jones drafted in the fifth round of the MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals

Leonard Jones was not prepared to hear his name called last Thursday when the St. Louis Cardinals selected him. Former Parkview little league So-Cal state champion was all set and prepared to head back to Long Beach State and complete his redshirt sophomore season. Then LJ in the fifth and final round of the draft with it condensed from forty rounds to five he got the call from the Cards 152nd overall. That was on Thursday June 11th on his big sister’s 27th birthday. While playing for the Dirtbags before the shutdown, Jones was having a good season. He was hitting .327 with two homeruns.