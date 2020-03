Former Patriot, Cougar Dezmon Patmon prepares for 2020 NFL Draft





Familiar to any viewer of the Prep Pigskin Report, former Patrick Henry wide receiver Dezmon Patmon is anxiously awaiting to learn his fate in the upcoming NFL Draft.

It’s an especially anxious time, considering he can’t work out for teams or attend his pro day.

In a landscape rapidly changing because of COVID-19, Patmon spoke to Brandon Stone about his mindset leading up to one of the biggest days of his life.