Former PPR Red Jacket Chris Soriano creates and directs new movie, ‘Zeus’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao has Executive Produced a movie to raise awareness of Asian hate crimes titled “Zeus.” Written, Directed, and Produced by Chris Soriano, who also stars as the main actor, the goal of the film is to showcase unity through the sport of boxing.

The story focuses on the middleweight champion of the world losing his mother to COVID-19 and ends up challenging an Asian American boxer (Zeus) to punish in the ring.

Zeus encounters a neighborhood boxing legend, Coach Green, who decides to take Zeus under his wing and teach him fight tactics through the dangerous streets of Los Angeles. Soriano began filming during the pandemic and incorporated real hate crimes that happened to Asian Americans in his film.

Soriano is also a former PPR Red Jacket and he joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the film.