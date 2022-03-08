Former PPR star Tyrell Robinson opens new store “Heavy Pocketz”

Former Lincoln standout Tyrell Robinson opening a new clothing store, Heavy Pocketz.

The grand opening welcomed a slew of people and support, as the ribbon was officially cut and the doors opened.

The store featuring clothes, shoes, and accessories! And of course who better to make the first purchase than Papa Pig himself, Paul Rudy!

We catch up with Tyrell and hear how much it means to him to not only achieve his dream of opening the store, but to do so in his own community!