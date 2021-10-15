Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized for non-COVID-related infection





WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokesman for Bill Clinton says the former president is in a hospital in California being treated for a non-COVID-related infection.

Spokesman Angel Ureña says Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening.

Ureña says Clinton “is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”https://twitter.com/angelurena/status/1448821773995331586

Statement, from me, on President Clinton pic.twitter.com/Jbfl4evpcF — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 15, 2021

Statement from President Clinton’s physicians pic.twitter.com/kQ4GDOxBcU — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 15, 2021