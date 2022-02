Former President Trump files suit against Clinton campaign over accusations of spying





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former President Donald Trump has accused Hillary Clinton’s campaign of spying on him during the 2016 elections and during his presidency.

Trump issued a statement over the weekend claiming the campaign paid a tech company to infiltrate servers in the Trump Tower and in the White House.

KUSI Contributor Mark Larson joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the scandal.