Former President Trump says conservatives are standing up for the rights of women

ORLANDO (KUSI) – Over the weekend, former President Donald Trump gave his first major speech since leaving office.

Trump spoke at CPAC, and made a few notable comments including urging everyone to get the vaccine, hinting at another presidential run in 2024, and asserting that conservatives are standing up for the rights of women, not the Democrats.

President Trump said, “Joe Biden and the Democrats are pushing policies that would destroy women’s sports.” Using weightlifting as an example, Trump explained that biological male, transgender athletes are breaking women’s records by huge numbers.

Trump emphasized that these policies are not good for women, especially since some have worked so hard to be the best athletes, only to have their records broken by biological males.

Under the “Equality Act,” which passed the House with a 224-206 vote last week, trans female students athletes would be able to compete with other girls.

The New York Post reported the bill, “was touted by Democrats as a historic stride toward fairness. But Republicans decried the bill for a variety of potential implications, including the possibility that biologically female student athletes could be at a disadvantage to transgender classmates.”

