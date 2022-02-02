Former San Diego Charger Junior Seau’s older brother Savaii Seau dead after head-on collision





GLENVIEW (KUSI) – The 56-year-old motorist who died in a head-on collision with a big rig near Lakeside was identified Wednesday as the brother of former San Diego Chargers linebacker Junior Seau.

Savaii Seau of El Cajon was heading north on Los Coches Road near Lakeview Road in the Glenview area Tuesday afternoon when his 2005 Audi A6 drifted into the path of a southbound Helix Water District dump truck being driven by a 60-year-old San Diego man, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics took Seau to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.

The trucker and a 42-year-old woman who had been a passenger in the Audi were taken to hospitals for treatment of minor to moderately serious injuries.

The cause of the collision was under investigation.

Savaii Seau is the older brother of Junior Seau, Garrow told Fox5.

Junior Seau, an Oceanside native, played as a linebacker in the NFL for 20 seasons in a Hall of Fame career, including 13 with the San Diego Chargers from 1990 to 2002. He committed suicide in 2012, and his family later settled a lawsuit against the NFL alleging that his suicide was related to brain injuries suffered during Seau’s career.