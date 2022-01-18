Former San Diego city attorney pushes to sue NFL over Chargers’ move to Los Angeles





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Chargers played in San Diego for more than 50 years before moving to Los Angeles over four years ago.

Debate over a possible lawsuit against the NFL over their move surfaced in December after the city of St. Louis won a nearly $800 million settlement from a claim filed over the Rams’ move to Los Angeles.

Former San Diego city attorney Mike Aguirre has been in favor of this potential lawsuit.

Aguirre joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the details of this possible lawsuit.