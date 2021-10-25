Former San Diego Councilman, Scott Sherman creates a ‘Pirate Graveyard’ for Halloween celebrations

ALLIED GARDENS (KUSI)- Former San Diego Councilman, Scott Sherman has decorated his home into a spooky Halloween maze for the past twenty years. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Sherman on Good Morning San Diego about this years Halloween celebrations. Sherman says, “It’s something families and kids look forward to each year. We expect 300-400 trick-or-treaters every time we do this”

There are some new additions to the Pirate Graveyard!