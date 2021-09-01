Former San Diego County Sherriff’s Commander discusses his run for County Sheriff





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore’s third term is set to end in 2023, a former county Sherriff’s Commander is hoping to replace him.

Commander Dave Myers, who has worked in law enforcement for 35 years, said he’s uniquely suited to bring transparency and accountability to the Sheriff’s Department.

He spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss how he’s going to bridge the gap between the department and the community.