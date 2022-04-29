Former San Diego Linebacker, Devin Lloyd, get drafted by Jacksonville Jaguars





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Thursday in the first round of the NFL Draft, former Otay Ranch High School Linebacker, Devin Lloyd, got drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars!

The linebacker went from Otay Ranch leading titles such as “First Team All-American” to Utah State becoming two-time “Linebacker of the Year Finalist”.

Once a former star athlete in San Diego and on the Prep Pigskin Report, is now taking the field in Jacksonville Florida with the Jaguars in 2022.