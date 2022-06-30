Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer addresses Todd Gloria’s 101 Ash Street settlement





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to address a few issues important to voters.

First, Faulconer addressed Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposed 101 Ash Street settlement, his first public comments since the settlement was announced.

Faulconer said he can’t get into too many details because of the ongoing litigation, but was able to say he supports delaying the vote on the settlement as the Mayor supports it, but City Attorney Mara Elliott opposes it.

He added that they should not rush the settlement, and make sure they get it right for the City of San Diego.

Faulconer then addressed the statewide gas tax, and Governor Gavin Newsom’s new plan to send out stimulus checks to millions of Californians, instead of just suspending the tax.