Former San Diego Mayor, Kevin Faulconer, announced that he will NOT be running for Governor this year





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the Gubernatorial Elections right around the corner, we already have one political official taking his name out of the running. On Thursday former San Diego Mayor, Kevin Faulconer, announced that he will NOT be running for Governor this year.

He released this statement last night:

“It’s harder than ever before to get ahead in California. We all know it, which is why a majority of Californians believe our state is on the wrong track,” Faulconer said in a statement released one day before the deadline to file to run in the June 7 primary. “I want to run for governor to change this, but the lingering effects of the circus that unfolded toward the end of last year’s recall make it extremely difficult to relaunch the type of campaign I would want to run. “I appreciate all the encouragement I’ve received, but I know that now is not the right time. California’s problems are solvable. Until we fix our state at the top, I know that we can continue to make progress city by city, community by community. Thank you all.”

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI Ginger Jeffries and Matt Prichard talked with the former mayor about his decision and what he will do from here on out.