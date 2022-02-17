Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer: California is heading in the wrong direction

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The California gubernatorial election primaries will take place June 7 and the general election will take place Nov. 8.

The filing deadline is on March 11.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer joined KUSI’s “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the current state of California and what issues will be critical in the upcoming election.

At the forefront of California’s issues is homelessness.

Over the last years of Faulconer’s term as mayor, he did not allow tents on sidewalks and was the only big city in California to reduce homelessness by double digits, Faulconer said.

“We have to take that same approach state-wide,” Faulconer added. “We have to intervene.”

When protestors gathered in San Diego during the 2020 uprisings against police, he did not defund the police, instead increasing the police budget by 7%, Faulconer said.

Californians of all political parties want change, Republicans, Democrats, and Independents alike want change, Faulconer said.

Faulconer has not officially filed to run for governor.

“We all love this state and we need to have leadership that’s going to say, it’s not okay what’s happening. We need to change that direction,” Faulconer added.