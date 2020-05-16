Former San Diego Mayor to speak at reopen California rally

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A group has organized a rally for people concerned about the impact of California’s Covid-19 lockdown Saturday.

Demonstrators said they plan to gather near the San Diego County Administration Building to demand “California open now.”

Special speakers include former San Diego Mayor Roger Hedgecock, Oceanside Council Member Christopher Rodriguez, media personality Graham Ledger, Dr. Cordie Williams, and Amy Peltekian.

Hedgecock joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the planned rally.