Former San Diego Republican Party Chairman on reopening economy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Economy has to be opened as much as possible or else we are going to find ourselves in a Great Depression, according to former San Diego Republican Party Chairman Ron Nehring.

On Good Morning San Diego Nehring said, “Shutting everything down initially as a circuit breaker was the right thing to do, but it is not sustainable over the long term even for health reasons.”