Former San Diego Wide Receiver, Chris Olave, get drafted by New Orleans Saints
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Thursday in the first round of the NFL Draft, former Mission Hills High School wide receiver Chris Olave got drafted by the New Orleans Saints!
The wide receiver went from Mission Hills leading titles such as “Second Team All-American” to Ohio state becoming “All time Touchdown reception leader” with the Buckeyes.
Once a former star athlete in San Diego and on the Prep Pigskin Report, is now taking the field for the New Orleans Saints in 2022.