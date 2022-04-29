Former San Diego Wide Receiver, Chris Olave, get drafted by New Orleans Saints





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Thursday in the first round of the NFL Draft, former Mission Hills High School wide receiver Chris Olave got drafted by the New Orleans Saints!

The wide receiver went from Mission Hills leading titles such as “Second Team All-American” to Ohio state becoming “All time Touchdown reception leader” with the Buckeyes.

Once a former star athlete in San Diego and on the Prep Pigskin Report, is now taking the field for the New Orleans Saints in 2022.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: New Orleans Saints trade up to select WR Chris Olave No. 11 overall in 2022 drafthttps://t.co/lC6VOpTxSX pic.twitter.com/u9MaiRFRSA — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 29, 2022

CHRIS OLAVE JOINS MICHAEL THOMAS ON THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS! pic.twitter.com/PIDL2k0TlF — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) April 29, 2022