Former SD City Councilmember Scott Sherman decorates home for Halloween each year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While adorning one’s home for Christmas has been a regular practice in America for decades, decorating one’s home in Halloween lights has become a rising trend in recent years.

For former San Diego City Councilmember Scott Sherman, he has been decorating his home elaborately in Allied Gardens for 20 years now!

Sherman joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his decorative tradition.