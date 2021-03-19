Former SDSU Basketball Coach Steve Fisher previews March Madness games

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Steve Fisher, San Diego State’s all-time winningest coach and the winningest coach in Mountain West history, led the Aztecs for 18 seasons, beginning in 1999-2000 and ending in 2016-17, before announcing his retirement in April 2017.

At the time of his retirement, Fisher was the ninth-longest active tenured Division I coach and San Diego State’s streak of 12 consecutive seasons with at least 19 victories was tied for the ninth-longest active streak.

Now as the San Diego State Aztecs prepare for their first game of the March Madness tournament, Fisher joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to share his thoughts of how and why they will take home the victory.