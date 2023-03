Former SDSU Basketball player DJ Gay previews Sweet Sixteen matchup against Alabama

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego State men’s basketball team is set to play #1 seed Alabama in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday.

The Aztecs have played all-around great basketball thus far, but Alabama will be a tough matchup.

Former SDSU basketball star DJ Gay joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to preview Friday’s game, as he shares what the Aztecs need to do to advance to the Elite Eight.