Former SDSU basketball player to be honorary captain at Super Bowl LV

Trimaine Davis is a former SDSU basketball player who defied all odds to get to where he is today. Before he was on the basketball team from 2003-2006, he endured the losses of his parents and his best friend on top of being in foster care for part of his life.

The odds were against Trimaine being successful, but instead of letting it hinder him, he has used it to be successful and propel himself to be someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives.

The Super Bowl LV committee recognized his recent work, where he helped to bridge the technology divide and provide hotspots, laptops and computers to those children and families in need during the Coronavirus Pandmic, by inviting him to be an honorary captain at the big game.

Trimaine hopes that he can take the lessons he has taught others and continue to improve his community after he is honored Super Bowl Sunday.