Former SDSU basketball star Coutney Clements helps next generation through “She’s Empowered Sports”

Courtney Clements was a star on the SDSU women’s basketball team who went on to play for the WNBA. But now, she is using her skills to help the next generation of female athletes through an organization she started called “She’s Empowered Sports.”

Through camps and trainings, her and her fellow coaches are teaching this young women how to become leaders on and off the court and excel in life.

You can visit their website here: http://www.shesempoweredsports.com/

Instagram: @shesempoweredsports