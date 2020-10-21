Former SDUSD Trustee Scott Barnett explains opposition to Measure C





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are two measures on the 2020 ballot that involve the San Diego Unified School District and the power of their school board.

One of them, Measure C, would change who gets to vote the school board members into office. The Measure would amend the San Diego City Charter to establish district-only elections. Currently, SDUSD is split into five sub-districts.

When voting for board representatives in the primary, only sub-districts can vote for their representative, but in the general election, all voters in the district can vote for all the sub-district reps.

If passed, Measure C would only allow sub districts to vote on their representative in both the primary and general election.

Scott Barnett of Scott Barnett Consulting​, and San Diego Taxpayers Advocate, is a former SDUSD Board trustee, and is opposed to Measure C. He explained his opposition to the measure on KUSI News.

San Diego Unified School District – Measure C:

Charter amendment: district-only elections for school board members.

Shall the Charter be amended to change the process for electing School Board members in the San Diego Unified School District, by providing that voters in individual sub-districts nominate and elect their representative in both the primary and general elections, rather than the current system in which candidates are nominated in individual sub-districts in the primary but advance to a general election in the entire School District?

BALLOTPEDIA:

A “yes” vote supports establishing that school district board members are elected by sub-district in both primary and general elections rather than running by sub-district in primaries but being elected by the entire district in the general election.

A “no” vote opposes establishing that school district board members are elected by sub-district in both primary and general elections, thereby leaving provisions establishing that board candidates run by sub-district in primaries but are elected by the entire district in the general election.​

