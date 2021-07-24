Former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo to attend We Are Israel rally in El Cajon on Sunday

EL CAJON (KUSI) – A group of over 2000 local Jewish community members, will hold a rally on Sunday in El Cajon denouncing anti-Semitism and uniting people together for freedom and democracy.

With a rise of recent Jewish hate crimes, Shield of Favid wants to empower all people to be proud of their heritage and fight for ideals of truth, justice, and liberty.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Radio Host and CA Gubernatorial Candidate Larry Elder and El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells are all expected to attend the rally.

Shield of David President, Dr. Eli Ben-Moshe, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the event.