Former Senator Rick Santorum in San Diego for ALEC Summit with hopes of limiting federal government





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thousands of state legislators, business leaders, policy experts and citizen groups are meeting in San Diego for the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) 2021 States and Nation Policy Summit.

The ALEC Summit is a meant for attendees to come together and develop research-based policies focused on limited government, free enterprise and individual liberty.

Former Senator and presidential candidate Rick Santorum is attending the summit, and explained how it works with KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego.

Santorum explained that the founding fathers of the United States were prepared for a time when the federal government would be too powerful, and included a way for the people to take power back in Article V of the Constitution.

Santorum said, “there are two ways to amend the Constitution, one, Congress can propose amendments to the Constitution, and the second way, is state legislatures can pass a resolution, and if two-thirds of the states, in this case 34, pass this similar resolution, a convention is called of all the states to consider changes to the Constitution.”

Continuing, “the resolutions that we’re proposing would allow for amendments to the Constitution that would limit the power of the federal government.”

