Former State Secretary, Colin Powell dies from COVID complications

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell dies at 84-years-old.

In an announcement Monday morning, his family said Powell died from COVID complications. While Powell was fully vaccinated, he also suffered from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” his family said in a statement. “We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment.”

Powell served as the first black State Secretary under the Bush Administration, and played a major role in shaping American foreign policy.

