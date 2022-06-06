Former USD Standout August Holmgren shines in June

Socal Pro Circuit ITF Singles Title stays right here in town at the Rancho Santa Fe Open. One week into professional life on the ITF World Tennis Tour, that hasn’t happened yet. Eight days removed from concluding his college tennis career with the University of San Diego in the NCAA Division I men’s singles national championship match, the 24-year-old Denmark international won his first ITF pro singles title at Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club, defeating Irvine resident and No. 2 seed Gage Brymer, 6-4, 6-4.