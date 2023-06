Former vice president Mike Pence announces candidacy for 2024 GOP nomination

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The list of potential GOP nominations continues to grow with former vice president Mike Pence throwing his hat into the ring this week.

Pence is one of over a half dozen candidates, including former president Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who are gunning for the nomination.

Republican Strategist Jason Cabel Roe joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the coming months.