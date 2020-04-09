Former Warrior battles to protect vulnerable part of San Diego’s population

Off The Field and In The Fight: Tess Sutton

San Diego native, Tess Sutton, started her volleyball career at Fallbrook high school, working hard to get to the next level. The 5′ 2″ libero took her talents on a 4 year scholarship to the University of Utah.

The Utah Ute balancing her love of the game for the love of health, receiving her nursing degree and becoming a certified nursing assistant. After graduation, Sutton moved back to her hometown working to become a certified nurse. In the meantime, the former volleyball star found a certified nursing assistant job working for The Seacrest Village Retirement Community.

Now that she is back home, this former warrior is fighting the biggest battle of her new career, protecting a vulnerable part of the population and working every day to flatten the curve and rid our community of COVID-19.