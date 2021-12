Formerly homeless ‘Rescue Mission’ residents help answer kids’ letters to Santa





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Santa’s a busy guy this time of year.

That’s why the San Diego Rescue Mission is lending a helping hand — and pen — to answer letters for every child that sends one to the North Pole.

President and CEO of the San Diego Rescue Mission, Donnie Dee, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss more about the program.