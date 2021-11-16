Foster Farms donates 8,000 lbs of turkey to the San Diego Food Bank just in time for Thanksgiving
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday, the San Diego Food Bank got a huge donation of 500+ turkeys from Foster Farms. On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was there to tell us more about this generous donation just in time for the holidays .
If you would like to volunteer or donate for the upcoming food drives and events for the holiday season, check out their website to find out how to get involved.