Foster Farms donates 8,000 lbs of turkey to the San Diego Food Bank just in time for Thanksgiving





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday, the San Diego Food Bank got a huge donation of 500+ turkeys from Foster Farms. On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was there to tell us more about this generous donation just in time for the holidays .

If you would like to volunteer or donate for the upcoming food drives and events for the holiday season, check out their website to find out how to get involved.

www.sandiegofoodbank.org

www.northcountyfoodbank.org