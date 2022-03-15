Foundation for Women Warriors continues to honor women who serve





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As Women’s History Month is being celebrated all month long, there’s no better time to reflect on the history of women in the military, who served their nation before their country even allowed them to vote in elections.

Plus, Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced March 14-20 as Women’s Military History Week in California.

Local nonprofit Foundation for Women Warriors is 101 years old and has reflected the history of women in the armed forces throughout the organization’s history.

Jodie Grenier, CEO of Foundation for Women Warriors, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to highlight her organization.

The foundation will also be hosting a Women’s History Month Virtual 5K from March 1-31.

They encourage participants to run in honor of a woman in history who inspires you and share her story.

To sign up, click here.