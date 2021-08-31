Foundation for Women Warriors expands their organization

Foundation for Women Warriors recently announced that they are expanding their organization. The nonprofit has expanded its warehouse in North County to collect and distribute diapers, baby wipes, formula, car seats, cribs, school supplies and other essential household goods. The new warehouse is nearly twice as large as their previous facility.

Foundation for Women Warriors’ (FFWW) mission is to serve female veterans and their children so that their next mission is clear and continues to impact the world. FFWW is the only organization in California solely focused on serving women veterans and their families. Their programs enhance the personal and economic wellbeing of women veterans and address the growing needs of the increasing population of military women transitioning to civilian life.

The Foundation is looking for not only donations but also for volunteers.