Foundation for Women Warriors helps remember women who served in the military during Women’s History Month





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – March is Women’s History month and the Foundation for Women Warriors helps us reflect on the women who served in the military before they even had the right to vote.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Jodie Grenier, CEO of Foundation for Women Warriors and Marine Veteran, about Women’s History Month and a free virtual screening of the documentary Unsung Heroes.

On March 2nd, Foundation for Women Warriors is hosting a free virtual screening of the documentary Unsung Heroes: The Story of America’s Female Patriots. From Academy Award Filmmaker and Executive Producer Ron Howard, this two hour documentary highlights the heroic sacrifices of women that served in the American military.