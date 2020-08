Foundation for Women Warriors hosting online screening of the ‘Six Triple Eight’ documentary





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After having a huge response to its initial screening last month, a local nonprofit for Women Warriors is hosting another special free online screening of the “Six Triple Eight” documentary.

Marine Veteran Keshia Javis-Jones explained the meaning of the documentary and the excitement around the success of the free screenings the organization experienced on Good Morning San Diego.