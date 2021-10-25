Foundation for Women Warriors hosts 2nd Annual Holiday Drive

The Foundation for Women Warriors is hosting their 2nd Annual Holiday Drive. From now – December 15th, 2021 they are collecting new and unused children’s toys, clothes, and baby items for our Women veterans and their families. This year, they are aiming to provide 100 veteran families with the holiday they so deserve. They have set up a Holiday Amazon Wishlist. They are also encouraging businesses to host a corporate or employee drive. You can also drop off donations to their warehouse in Vista by making an appointment. You can also sign up to help volunteer or provide a monetary donation at their website.