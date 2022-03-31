Foundation for Women Warriors hosts baby shower drive for veteran moms

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Foundation for Women Warriors is hosting a “Bright Beginnings Baby Shower” to ensure veteran mothers in our community have everything they need for a bright beginning.

The nonprofit organization is seeking community donations to help provide essentials for the babies.

Jodie Grenier, CEO of Foundation for Women Warriors, shares, “This past year, 77% of the veterans we served through our financial assistance programs were single parents. And for those first-time parents, purchasing new baby essentials became an added financial struggle that no one should have to face. Our Bright Beginnings Baby Shower waitlist has grown to over 120 veterans and is increasing each day. We are grateful for the community’s support in providing Bright Beginnings for our new moms and babies!”

Foundation for Women Warriors’ mission is to serve female veterans and their children so that their next mission is clear and continues to impact the world. FFWW is the only organization in California solely focused on serving women veterans and their families. Their programs enhance the personal and economic wellbeing of women veterans and address the growing needs of the increasing population of military women transitioning to civilian life.

If you are thinking of donating, click here.

$25 provides 2 weeks of newborn diapers

$50 a baby provides a baby bouncer

$100 covers a pack n play/bassinet

$150 covers a convertible crib

$200 Stroller and Car Seat Combo