Foundation for Women Warriors wants you to celebrate Women Veterans Day in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On this day in 1948, President Truman signed the historic Women’s Armed Services Integration Act that allowed women to serve in the United States Military. Ever since, June 12th has been celebrated as Women Veterans Day.

CEO of the 100-year-old Foundation for Women Warriors, Jodie Grenier, a veteran herself, joins us via Zoom to discuss the dynamic role women have played in our military.