Four adults displaced after fire engulfed garage in Oceanside





OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Four adults were displaced overnight after a fire spread from the garage into a home near Marlado Highlands Park.

Firefighters responded to a single-story house with heavy smoke, flames coming from the garage and “an involved vehicle in the front driveway” of a home near the end Willow Tree Court at 6:13 p.m. Monday, according to Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Tim Scott.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames using multiple hose lines and deploying a coordinated ventilation effort to suppress the fire from the roof. Within 25 minutes, crews evacuated the home’s four residents and knocked down the fire. Overhaul on the site took another three hours, according to Scott.

No injuries were reported, however the four adult residents were displaced. The American Red Cross was called to accommodate the residents. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

No other information was released.