Four Arrested In Stopping Zoo’s Skyfari Gondola Ride

The gondola style attraction was brought to a standstill leaving over 100 people stranded high above the zoo. Police arrested four people on suspicion of felony vandalism.





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Four men, ages 20-24, were arrested today on suspicion of felony vandalism when they allegedly caused the San Diego Zoo’s Skyfari gondola to be stuck for about an hour, the San Diego Police Department said.

About 100 passengers stuck on the ride eventually exited safely on their own after it began moving again. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were called to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

At 4:30 p.m., the fire department tweeted that the ride was unstuck and passengers had all safely departed, adding that “some may need medical evaluation.”

The names of four men arrested were not immediately released. It was not clear how they caused the ride to get stuck, but SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee said they were all riding the gondola and were arrested aboard the Skyfari tram.

The Skyfari includes 80 chairs that take people on a 20-minute ride about 40 feet above ground. Fire crews remained at the zoo until all passengers were safely on the ground.