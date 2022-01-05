Four businesses destroyed in commercial, three-alarm fire in El Cajon





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – No injuries were reported in a three-alarm fire that damaged several businesses in a strip mall Wednesday in El Cajon.

Crews from the Heartland Fire & Rescue Department responded to the Broadway Plaza Shopping Center where 2 salons, a restaurant and a smoke shop were engulfed in flames around 3 a.m.

Authorities told news stations on scene that the fire may have started in the restaurant, however the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was released.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was at the scene bright and early to find out more details about the fire.