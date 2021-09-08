Four Gitmo detainees released by Obama now at top of Taliban government in Afghanistan

The official Taliban government of Afghanistan will be celebrated and introduced on September 11th, 2021.

To make matters worse, four former Guantanamo Bay detainees that were released by Obama in 2014 now hold high leadership positions in the Taliban government. They were mostly mid to high level officials in the Taliban regime, and were detained early in the Afghanistan war.

Then President Obama released them for US Armey Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, promising the world they would not return to their former lives of terrorism. That promise has turned out to not be true.

Bergdahl was captured by the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2009, and held captive for nearly five years.