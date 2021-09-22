Four House Republicans file Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – Four House Republicans introduced new articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Rep. Bob Gibbs, Ohio Republican, cited three counts: Biden’s botched exit from Afghanistan, the southern border crisis, and his bid to extend a federal moratorium on evictions.

Gibbs told The Washington Examiner, “He’s done so much damage to this country in less than nine months, which is really scary.”

The three other sponsors are Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona and Brian Babin and Randy Weber of Texas. The Washington Examiner pointed out, with both chambers of Congress in Democratic control, the chances of impeachment are “essentially zero.”

“Obviously, it’s not going to go anywhere with Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi,” Gibbs said. But “it shows that there are some Republicans that think that this president needs to be impeached, he needs to be removed from office one way or another,” he added.

Gibbs acknowledged that, but added, “At some point, they’re going to be held accountable for their actions, and this is kind of putting them on notice.”

The first impeachment article in the resolution charges that Joe Biden, “violated his constitutional oath to faithfully execute the office of President,” citing the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border that resulted from his failed policies.

The complete Washington Examiner article can be read here.

I filed articles of impeachment against @POTUS based on what I believe to be clear violations of his duties. There are dynamics in Congress preventing this from being debated. But I could not stand by while Biden commits flagrant & deliberate violations of his oath of office. https://t.co/LQilZulZpO — Rep. Bob Gibbs (@RepBobGibbs) September 22, 2021

President Biden must be held accountable for clearly unconstitutional actions, including willfully violating the separation of powers in attempting to extend a federal eviction moratorium. https://t.co/8tO4a8Oxfz — Rep. Bob Gibbs (@RepBobGibbs) September 22, 2021

It’s clear the President is not up to the job, that his entire administration is willing to thumb its nose at the Constitution. Though Pelosi’s House will not hold @POTUS accountable, it’s incumbent upon House Republicans to call out his egregious violations of his oath of office https://t.co/lrQ3xZ75p3 — Rep. Bob Gibbs (@RepBobGibbs) September 21, 2021