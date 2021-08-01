Four injured when vehicle goes off SR-78, overturns

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – Four people suffered moderate injuries Sunday morning when the vehicle they were in traveled off westbound state Route 78, west of Nordahl Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. when a 16-year-old boy from San Marcos veered his 2016 Dodge Ram to the right and collided with a guardrail, a tree and a fence. The vehicle overturned and burst into flames, according to Juan Escobar of the CHP.

The driver and his passengers all got out of the vehicle before emergency personnel from the CHP, the San Marcos Fire Department and the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Department arrived on the scene, Escobar said.

The passengers included a 21-year-old woman and two 22-year-old women.

All victims were taken by ambulance to a hospital for further medical treatment, Escobar said. The two right lanes of the freeway were closed during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the CHP Oceanside office at 760-643-3400.